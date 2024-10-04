Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: sebastian stan, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Is "Always Evolving"

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan says that one of the things he likes about Bucky is that the character is "always evolving."

Article Summary Sebastian Stan shares how Bucky Barnes continues to evolve in Marvel's Thunderbolts*.

Stan finds joy in revisiting Bucky's changing persona as he grows with the character.

Bucky Barnes' rich comic history offers plenty for Thunderbolts* to explore.

Thunderbolts* teams up an unlikely crew, including Yelena and Bucky, out May 2, 2025.

Thunderbolts* is a film bringing back a lot of characters from previous Marvel films, but no one has been hanging around the Marvel universe longer in the movie than Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Stan has been playing Bucky since Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the character has been through it all. The last time we saw him was during the Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Stan got the chance to speak to Total Film about coming back to this character so many times and how Bucky is always evolving and changing.

"It's always been fun for me to come back to him after all these years because you're growing as a person, and then the character ends up growing. … I never would have thought we would have ended up where we have with him, but it's a very interesting group of characters, and they all bring out different sides of themselves," Stan explained. "I think [Bucky] finds himself way more suited to them than initially maybe he wants to admit, but he's always an evolving character, and that's what I love about him. It's always trying to find another way of expressing. I think it'll be fun. I think people will be excited for the movie."

Bucky has always been an interesting character in the comic books. When he died, he was an Uncle Ben character who was a "no one stays dead but" type of thing, but his return as the Winter Soldier was an incredible run. Since then, the character has been on a journey of trying to figure out who he is. He's taken up the mantle of Captain America before but was awful at it. He also had a long-term on-and-off romantic relationship with Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. There is still plenty of his story that Thunderbolts* could draw from as Stan and Bucky continue to lurk in the shadows of the MCU.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!