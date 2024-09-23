Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Teaser Says There Are "Bad Guys" And "Worse Guys"

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer, poster, and 8 HQ images from Thunderbolts*. The film will be released on May 2, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel Studios unveils teaser trailer, poster, and 8 HQ images for Thunderbolts*, releasing on May 2, 2025.

Teaser hints at a distinction between "bad guys" and "worse guys," featuring familiar MCU faces and new addition Lewis Pullman.

Speculation surrounds Pullman's character as Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry, though not officially confirmed.

Poster showcases many characters, yet the title's asterisks remain unexplained. High-quality images also released.

Marvel has been teasing footage for Thunderbolts* since as early as April, but once the teaser was shown almost entirely during D23, we knew it was only a matter of time before it was released to the public. This is a film that has been rumored for a long time in the Marvel universe since, like any superhero universe, they have varying levels of bad guys, and sometimes the villains are incredibly interesting, or they had a change of heart at the end. The teaser goes off the idea that there is a difference between "bad guys" and "worse guys." The first teaser introduces us to our main characters, including many familiar faces from previous movies and television shows and a new face played by Lewis Pullman. He introduces himself as "Bob," but it's one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood that he is playing Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry. No one has outright said that, but we all know it. We also have a poster featuring a lot of people, so it's hectic: eight high-quality images and still no explanation for the asterisks at the end of the title.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present "Thunderbolts*," an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs "Thunderbolts*" with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!