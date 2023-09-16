Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: coco, disney, pixar

Tickets On Sale For The Disney100 Rerelease Of Coco

Tickets for the limited theatrical rerelease of Pixar's first or second-best film [depending on the day], Coco, are on sale now.

The best or second-best Pixar movie [don't @ me] is returning to theaters. The Disney100 event continues, and the studio has been bringing back many of its most beloved films to the big screen for all of us to watch. Coco is one of those movies currently in theaters for everyone to go and have a good cry at. The Pixar film is up there as one of the best that the studio has ever made, and you can see the lasting impact of the movie every single time spooky season rolls in at the parks. It's a love letter to family and finding yourself, which never fails to make me ugly cry. The film walked away with two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The run is limited, so if you want to go check it out, you only have from now until the 28th. Tickets are on sale now.

After Coco finishes its limited run, the 90s kids get another bone thrown at them as The Lion King is the next film returning to theaters. That run will be from September 29 to October 12.

Coco: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, stars Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Alanna Ubach, and Benjamin Bratt. Grab it on Digital HD on February 13, 2018, and on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on February 27, 2018.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!