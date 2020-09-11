Timothée Chalamet Marked Out About Dave Bautista on Set of Dune

24-year-old Timothée Chalamet is the star of the upcoming Dune movie, but something a lot of people don't know is that before he was a big-time Hollywood actor, Chalamet was a kid. And like many kids, Chalamet was obsessed with the WWE, which makes for remarkable coincidence because one of Chalamet's co-stars in the movie is none other than WWE Hall-of-Famer Dave Bautista. When these two met for the first time on the set, you won't believe what happened! Well, okay, you probably will believe it, now that we think about it.

Dune is a film based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, which is itself an adaptation of a David Lynch movie. The story takes place on a planet called Arrakis, which looks like Earth will look in about twenty years, thanks to climate change. Chalamet plays the lead character in the movie, Luke Skywalker, while Bautista plays one of the villains, Lord Voldemort. At this point, you are probably thinking to yourself, dang, this Jude Terror knows a lot about the movie Dune, but the truth is I've actually never read or seen it. I'm just really good at doing journalistic research and stuff.

But anyway, all of that is beside the point. The point is that I was asked to write a clickbait article based on another website's clickbait article about Dave Bautista and Dune because both of those topics tend to get a lot of clicks, and the thought of combining those clicks together is just too much to resist, and so here we are. What happened is that Chalamet was speaking about meeting The Animal during filming, and it turns out he's a huge WWE mark. Here's what Chalamet had to say about meeting Dave Bautista:

Dave Bautista, who had also worked on Blade Runner 2049, was working on Dune as well, playing Glossu Rabban. But coming into his trailer, I grew up a massive WWE fan, and I never met Bautista, let alone Bautista without his WWE trunks on, let alone Bautista, the real human! And his excitement being there, having already worked with Denis — when you see an actor that's already worked with a director and is more humbled than ever, and is more excited to be there than ever … for me, it just kind of set the bar on these kinds of movies. It was inspiring. And it was inspiring from the actor that Battista was, in getting to play a Harkonnen. But also knowing that this is a guy I grew up with who was kicking ass on TV every Friday night. Going to work with him was a real joy, to me.

Thrilling, I know.