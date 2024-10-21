Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, tom holland

Tom Holland Reportedly Joins The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's New Film

Tom Holland has reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film, which will be distributed by Universal and released on July 17, 2026.

Article Summary Tom Holland joins Christopher Nolan's mystery film, slated for July 17, 2026, under Universal.

Details about the film's plot are sparse, but it's not set in present day.

Nolan returns to Universal post-Oppenheimer success.

Oppenheimer shattered expectations, clinching $976M and seven Oscars, fueling Nolan's Universal partnership.

It sounds like things are starting to move along with Christopher Nolan's new film. Nolan is returning to Universal after the success of Oppenheimer, and the next project was announced at the beginning of October. There were some rumored plot details that ended up not being true, and right now, we know almost nothing about it aside from Nolan bringing his producing partner and wife Emma Thomas to produce under their Syncopy banner and that Matt Damon is also reuniting with the director. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Tom Holland is reportedly joining the cast. We still don't know anything about the plot, but the sources The Hollywood Reporter has to say that the film's setting "is not the present day," which could mean the past or the future.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal Makes Total Sense On Every Level

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon has reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film has a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Pictures, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!