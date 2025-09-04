Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: christopher nolan, the odyssey, tom holland

Tom Holland Says The Odyssey "Is The Best Script I've Ever Read"

Tom Holland revealed that the script for The Odyssey, from director and writer Christopher Nolan, is "the best script I've ever read."

Article Summary Tom Holland praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey script as the best he has ever read.

Christopher Nolan directs and writes the big-screen adaptation of the classic Homer epic for Universal.

The Odyssey boasts an all-star cast and utilizes brand new IMAX film technology for an epic scale.

Production wrapped in August 2025 with a release set for July 17, 2026, following a teaser in theaters.

A lot of big movies are coming out in July 2026, but the big screen adaptation of The Odyssey from director Christopher Nolan will be one of the big ones. The initial announcement was massive, even if it did reveal critical failures in the education system, and that Bush should have left more of you behind. The cast has some of the biggest names in Hollywood working today, and no doubt that they all flocked to work on the film because of the stellar reputation Nolan has as a collaborator. Much like Rian Johnson, who also draws in some of the best in Hollywood due to how he runs his sets, Nolan wouldn't have to say much to get anyone to read for one of his films.

One actor who was very busy this summer was Tom Holland, who appears to have jumped from filming The Odyssey to Spider-Man: Brand New Day with almost no break in between. Holland is yet another actor who has nothing but good things to say about Nolan, praising the script and Nolan to Agence France-Presse.

"The script is the best script I've ever read," Holland said. "Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can't pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways."

The Odyssey Looks Like It Will Be Epic In Every Sense Of The Word

At the beginning of October 2024, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg, John Leguizamo, and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." A teaser trailer was released in theaters only attached to Jurassic World Rebirth in July 2025. While it did leak online, the trailer has not been released online as of September 2025. Production reportedly wrapped at the beginning of August 2025.

