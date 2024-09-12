Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Pixar's Inside Out 2 Arrives On Disney+ Later This Month

After an incredible box office run, during which it made over $1.5 billion, Inside Out 2 is officially heading to Disney+ later this month.

Article Summary Inside Out 2 lands on Disney+ on September 25 after earning over $1.5 billion at the box office.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 marks a major win for the studio after some recent box office struggles.

Disney releases a new TV spot and poster for Inside Out 2 ahead of its streaming debut.

Inside Out 2 follows Riley as new Emotion Anxiety joins the mix, voiced by Maya Hawke.

Disney had an excellent summer with hit movies in May, June, July, and August. However, June and July were the big ones, and the really big ones came in the form of Inside Out 2. Pixar got the shortest end of the stick with the pandemic, with three of its feature-length presentations heading to streaming and a movie that was released mere weeks before everything shut down. Then, its big theatrical comeback, Lightyear, couldn't connect with audiences mostly because people didn't understand what it was due to poor marketing. Elemental was a very slow burn at the box office, and while the movie was eventually successful, it wasn't the kind of success we were used to seeing from Pixar. They really needed an overall win and Inside Out 2 is that win. It was critically well-received and went on to make over $1.5 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. What does that mean for the future of Pixar? We'll have to see, but at least the lights are staying on for now. Inside Out 2 is jumping to Disney+ later this month on September 25th if you didn't get the chance to see it in theaters. Disney shared a new TV spot for the streaming release and a new poster as well.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 was released only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!