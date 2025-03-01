Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Jay Ellis, Paramount Pictures, top gun, top gun: maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Star on the Status of the Third Film

One of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick, says the team is slowly piecing things together for the third installment.

The 1986 film Top Gun, starring action star Tom Cruise, is widely considered a classic by cinema aficionados. Two decades later, tapping into the trend of legacy sequels and revivals, it was revealed that a sequel was in development, with some doubting it would achieve the same impact upon release. When the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick eventually dropped in 2022, the film became an instant hit with audiences and raked in over $1.4 billion during its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing movie in Cruise's extensive (and highly profitable) career. Soon after its successful release, early plans for the next chapter of the Top Gun franchise with Cruise's involvement began to form. But where do things currently stand?

Top Gun: Maverick Star on the Status of the Third Entry

While speaking to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis admits, "They're diligently working on the script and wanting to get it right. Tom was very discerning. It took a while to make Top Gun: Maverick for a reason. He wanted it to be right, he wanted to push the film forward, and he wanted to be able to film in the jets. So I think when we look at whatever the next iteration of this franchise is, it's gonna be that. Tom's gonna take his time. He's gonna get it right. [Jerry Bruckheimer] is gonna be there. Joe Kosinski is back as well, producing. I think it's a very creative group of folks who want to make sure the story is right [and] want to make sure the audience is wildly satisfied."

Despite the lengthy wait, the film's overt success with audiences and critics proves that the Top Gun franchise still has plenty of gas in the tank—so it's only a matter of time before Top Gun 3 becomes a reality. Would you be interested in another installment of Top Gun?

