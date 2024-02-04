Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, top gun, top gun 3, top gun: maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Director on a Possible Return for the Third Film

The director of Top Gun Maverick is sharing his thoughts on a potential Top Gun 3 and the complexities of getting everyone on-board.

Article Summary Top Gun 3 remains uncertain, with no set timeline for development or release.

Director Joseph Kosinski muses on potential challenges for a new Top Gun story.

Kosinski focused on an F1 movie, while Tom Cruise tackles Mission: Impossible and space.

Glen Powell hints at 'exciting' Top Gun news, suggesting more to come for the franchise.

It's not too clear if we'll be getting a Top Gun 3 soon, but we do know that something is coming. It's already been teased on several occasions, and considering that the recent flick earned a lot of money for Paramount Pictures, it's bound to happen eventually. Though, according to the director of Top Gun Maverick, there isn't exactly a timeline that's in place for anyone just yet.

Top Gun Maverick Director on the Future of the Franchise

In a conversation shared by the Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski discussed his stance on Top Gun 3, revealing, "I can't help myself. As you're about to go to sleep at night, the brain dreams, and you can't help but think of if there was another one, what would that story be? What's the emotional reason to bring Maverick back? What's the challenge? Having done this, how could you possibly push it further enough that there's a challenge there to go beyond. So, of course, you think about these things, but for me, I've got this F1 movie in front of me right now. I'm developing some other things. Tom is off shooting another [Mission: Impossible] and possibly going to space. So we've all got very ambitious things ahead of ourselves."

He later went on to add, "Maybe when Tom and I have dinner at some point, it will come up. It's not something I would just throw out. I'm busy, he's busy. Jerry's producing the Formula 1 movie with me. Listen, it took 36 years for Maverick; it could take 36 for the next one. I don't know. It's all about a story that I love, a challenge that's exciting. For me, that's why I do it, and I know that's why Tom does it."

Just last week, Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell suggested that there's still plenty more Top Gun to come, stating, "People looked at me like I knew what was going on. There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon… but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph Kosinski], [Tom Cruise] and [Jerry Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening, and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back… I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

