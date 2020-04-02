"Top Gun", "Spongebob", and "A Quiet Place 2" Get New Release Dates

Top Gun: Maverick, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and A Quiet Place Part 2 are the latest films to get new release dates in the forever changing landscape of theatrical releases. Top Gun: Maverick was originally set for June 24th, and will now release on December 23rd over the Christmas holiday. Spongebob was originally releasing May 22nd, and will now release on July 31st. Finally, one of the first films to shift release dates, A Quiet Place Part 2 will release into theaters on September 4th.

Top Gun: Christmas

With no Star Wars film releasing this year, Christmas box office looks to perform strongly across the board. Joining Top Gun: Maverick releasing around Christmas are Dune, Tom & Jerry, and The Last Duel. As long as moviegoers are game, there is plenty of business to spread around these films, and now Top Gun looks to be the big winner. Smart placement by Paramount.

Spongebob Could Win the Summer Box Office

With almost every other major release, including family films, moving dates Spongebob has a realistic shot at being the highest grossing film of the summer. Who had that at the beginning of the year? With theaters likely not starting to open until at least June, a late July family film could be set up for huge business. Especially one like Spongebob. Now that Top Gun has moved, the only real contender to do big business might be Pixar's Soul, which by the time we are all said and done may move as well.

A Quiet Place Part 2 Finally Has a Date

This film was supposed to come out in theaters the week after the Coronavirus really started affecting life in the US, and was one of the first dominoes to fall as far as films being canceled and moved around everywhere. It was set to really be the first big horror release of the year, and now that honor will go to Candyman in June, unless that is delayed. Something about this releasing in fall feels better anyway.

What do you think? Would it have been nice to see Top Gun: Maverick as your first film back in a theater? Will Spongebob rule the summer box office now? Let us know what you think below.

First reported by Deadline