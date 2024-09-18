Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Transformers | Tagged: Transformers One

Transformers One: Try To Figure Out Who Is A Spy In This New Clip

Transformers One comes out this weekend, but if you're still on the fence about whether or not you want to see this film, Paramount has released a new clip.

Article Summary Transformers One is releasing this weekend, and Paramount has dropped an intriguing new clip for fans.

The movie, an animated film, could be a game-changer given the mixed history of past Transformers films.

This latest clip hints at humor and stunning visuals, possibly making it a hit for families.

Check out the new clip on YouTube, courtesy of IGN, for a sneak peek at the film's charm.

We are mere days away from the release of Transformers One, and Paramount Pictures is giving you plenty of opportunities to figure out whether or not this movie is something you'd be interested in. That's not a bad thing, considering the track record the Transformers movies have had on the big screen for the last decade or so. Some people are going to assume that this film is going to be more of that and it's an animated movie. It's expensive for one person to go see a movie so taking an entire family if you have multiple kids? No one blames anyone for wanting a sure thing in terms of quality, and this does look like a sure thing. We have a new clip from IGN, and this one does an excellent job of showing off that this film isn't just beautifully animated, but it's also going to be pretty damn cute and funny.

Transformers One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and forever changed the fate of Cybertron. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 aka Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 aka Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi as Starscream, with Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley will direct it, and the film will be released on September 20, 2024.

