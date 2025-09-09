Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: joachim rønning, Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – Deciding Who Will And Won't Make A Cameo

TRON: Ares director Joachim Rønning explained how there isn't one reason that characters from the previous two films aren't making cameo appearances.

As more and more footage from TRON: Ares is released, it's becoming very clear that people are either ambivalent to this film, really concerned that it's about to ruin the legacy [heh] of the last two films, or excited that a new Nine Inch Nails album is coming out. The script for TRON: Ares has been floating around Hollywood since 2011, so it has gone through a lot of changes, including Ares going from the villain to the hero, but one thing that the final version of the script did lean away from was specific characters from the first film. If anyone thought that Garrett Hedlund's Sam Flynn and Cillian Murphy's Dillinger Jr.were going to make appearances in this film. Director Joachim Rønning explained in a new interview with GamesRadar that the decision not to bring these characters back was two-fold: creative and practical.

"These things are not only creative choices; sometimes actors don't want to be in it anymore," director Joachim Rønning says. "There are different ways of looking at that, but I think the story fell into a place where we felt that we didn't need the old characters to be front and centre. We wanted to take this into a new direction while, at the same time, honoring the universe that we're in."

The film isn't forgetting the previous films since Jeff Bridges is returning as Flynn, but we also know that his role in the movie can't be that big since he was only on set for less than a week right before TRON: Ares wrapped. Producer Justin Springer added, "We're telling a story that's 14 years later, and the most important thing is that we tell this new story in a way that works. To just throw cameos in, where it's a parade of people that we love from this franchise, I just feel like it's fan service that doesn't serve the story. But we are definitely focused on ways to surprise the audience. … If we don't touch something in this movie, I always think about where else we can play. I produced the animated series [Tron: Uprising] and I worked on the theme park rides. There are all sorts of different ways to keep the mythology alive, whether that be in a film or a series or whatever, if we're so lucky." The main reason people don't seem excited about this is Jared Leto specifically. We might see if one casting decision can tank an entire movie.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

