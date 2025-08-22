Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – New Image As The Release Date Creeps Closer

TRON: Ares will be here before we know it, and the marketing should be kicking into overdrive soon, but for now, we do have a new image.

Article Summary TRON: Ares unveils a new image as anticipation builds and the marketing machine prepares to ramp up.

Jared Leto takes the lead in a sci-fi sequel facing both high hopes and skepticism from longtime TRON fans.

Nine Inch Nails replaces Daft Punk for the soundtrack, hinting at a bold new musical direction for the franchise.

Disney is playing it cautious with promotion, but fans can expect more reveals as the October 2025 release nears.

There is a big question mark hanging over TRON: Ares and not just because of the Jared Leto of it all, though that isn't helping. While TRON: Legacy managed to gain more fans over the years, when it was released, the movie was a pretty big bomb. People look back at it much more kindly now, but the reality of the situation was that we got a Daft Punk album with a bonus TRON movie. Daft Punk are not returning for this movie; we're getting Nine Inch Nails, and the bits of the soundtrack we've heard so far sound pretty awesome. There is a decent chance this becomes a "Nine Inch Nails album release with a bonus TRON movie."

The vinyl sales of the soundtrack at SDCC are proof enough that people are ready for that music, but the movie is a different story. Disney has also been pretty conservative with the marketing of TRON: Ares so far, but we should expect things to pick up in the coming weeks, or maybe they are trying to keep the press away from Jared for as long as possible. For now, the media site has a new image, and there are some behind-the-scenes images as well

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!