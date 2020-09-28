Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Tron: Legacy Soundtrack

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the Walt Disney gem Tron: Legacy, by iconic duo Daft Punk. One of the best soundtracks of the last 20 years, this new release will feature cover and sleeve art by Matt Taylor and goes up for order on Wednesday morning.

Mondo Can Make All The Tron: Legacy Stuff They Want

"Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the 10th anniversary pressing of Daft Punk's incredible soundtrack to the film TRON: LEGACY. Composed by Daft Punk and arranged and orchestrated by Joseph Trapanese, the score for TRON: LEGACY took over two years to complete in a purpose-built studio created by Disney for the iconic duo. It features a stunning mix of electronics fused with a more traditional 85-piece orchestra.

Daft Punk managed to devise a score that's not only a living, breathing character within the film, but also one that works as a stand-alone record away from the visuals it soundtracked. It's hard to believe this was their first significant film project (apart from their animated film Interstella 555 in 2003), and the work they deliver here is nothing short of stunning.

Our edition of the modern classic is newly (and exclusively) remastered by James Plotkin and contains the entire score plus bonus tracks split across four sides. Featuring all-new artwork by Matt Taylor, housed in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl."

I don't have to tell you that for this release, you better be on the ball and ready when it. It goes up for preorder this Wednesday at Noon EST right here. Good luck to us all.