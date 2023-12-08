Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: apple, charlize theron, daniel craig, justin lin, two for the money

Two For The Money: New Heist Thriller Heads To Apple After Bidding War

Apple has won a bidding war for a heist thriller called Two for the Money. It will star Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig and be directed by Justin Lin.

Article Summary Apple secures heist thriller Two for the Money starring Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig.

Justin Lin to direct the film, with Dan Mazeau penning the script for the three-job plot.

The film's details remain vague, but it promises to follow two career thieves in action.

There's no release window yet, but the project adds to Apple's roster of high-profile films.

Apple continues to take on bigger projects even as 2023 ends with Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon both doing all right. While neither of them lit the box office on fire, the numbers they pulled in would make a studio like Apple happy, and it was more than they would have made if they just released the movies directly to AppleTV+. A bidding war for a new project just ended, with Apple emerging victorious in the end, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is called Two for the Money and is described as a "heist thriller." It will star Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig, with Justin Lin set to direct.

As usual with these sorts of pickups, the details on this project are being kept pretty vague, but the sources are describing the plot of Two for the Money as "the story follows the evolution of a relationship between two career thieves, to be played by Theron and Craig, over the course of three big jobs." Dan Mazeau is set to write the script, and this isn't the first time he has collaborated with Lin specifically.

There currently isn't a release window for this film, but it sounds like this is something Apple was excited to add to its growing list of high-profile films. Theron and Craig sound like they could be an entertaining duo, and Lin is the only reason most of the Fast and Furious movies were any good via his direction. We'll see this story evolve over three jobs, so we're getting three potentially big heists in one. As someone who often rewatches the Oceans movies, sign me up.

