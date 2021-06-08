'Untitled Horror Movie' Star on Working with Friends

When Covid-19 began to pause theatrical releases and productions, there was a small niche horror subgenre that took the time to explore Zoom-call style scares.

In the past, films like Unfriended or Searching have utilized webcam footage as a cinematic story, and more recently, the film Host played up a quarantine backdrop for extra relatable horrors. Now, the upcoming film, Untitled Horror Movie, is the next to follow that path, with a blend of horror and comedy for those who love the in-between.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, one of the film's stars (Katherine McNamara) opened up her involvement in the film, explaining, "We were all at a point where we were so starved for any kind of not only social interaction but creative productivity. To experiment and tell a story with your friends, and dive in, and see what happens, it sounded like a perfect idea."

One of the aforementioned friends McNamara is referring to is Nick Simon, who she also mentioned in terms of crossing paths creatively years prior. "I've been wanting to work with Nick since then, [during The Girl in the Photographs] because I think he's so wonderful. He not only has a great sensibility for story, but he's so wonderful to work with as an actor. And, of course, how can you not love [ Untitled Horror Movie's screenwriter and Shadowhunters co-star] Luke Baines? He's one of my dearest friends and the most wonderful person to work with."

In the upcoming film, a group of actors learns that their current series is on the verge of cancellation, which ultimately prompts them to take matters into their own hands. The struggling cast decides to create a horror film while unknowingly summoning a dark entity that is prepared to stir up some serious trouble.

Untitled Horror Movie will hold a virtual premiere and screening on June 12, with a release across VOD rental platforms soon after.