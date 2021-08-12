Venom 2 and Hotel Transylvania 4 May Be Moving Dates

We all should have seen this coming, and it still is extremely depressing to hear. At the beginning of the year, we all very much thought the world would be back to some level of normal by the time the fall rolls around. That sense of hope was apparently something that we shouldn't have had. Due to some people deciding that their feelings are more important than the facts and science and some parents thinking their child wearing a mask is going to scar them for life, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise. While things were looking a little better in July, the underperformance of The Suicide Squad seems to have a lot of people very twitchy. Unlike Disney or Warner Bros., or even Universal [to an extent], Sony Pictures has just been delaying their movies until they can be released on the big screen. The movie release dominos have been poised to fall since those underperformances and The Green Knight getting pulled from UK release, and it sounds like they are ready to fall. According to Deadline, there are "loud rumblings" that Sony Pictures is set to delay Venom: Let There Be Carnage from its September release date, and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania could be making the jump to streaming.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but we wouldn't be surprised if this happened. The numbers are spiking very badly, and things are going very badly in states like Florida and Texas. There is a decent chance we could be well on our way to yet another lockdown sometime this fall. While nothing is confirmed yet if these two movies end up getting delayed yet again, that could be the thing that makes Warner Bros. decide to move big movies like Dune, it could be the thing to make Disney decide to do more hybrid releases like with Shang-Chi next month, and this could be the beginning of movie reporters once again writing story after story of movies getting delayed. This reporter will say that if you haven't gotten your shots, go out and do that as soon as possible. I don't want another lockdown; none of us do, and please wear your masks. There is still time to save the fall and holiday seasons, but we'll have to start addressing it right now.