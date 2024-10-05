Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: venom: the last dance

Venom: The Last Dance Toe-In Video With Busta Rhymes

Sony Pictures has released another tie-in video for Venom: The Last Dance and this one features Busta Rhymes.

Article Summary

Venom: The Last Dance embraces its bizarre side, entertaining fans with a mix of chaos and fun.

Tom Hardy continues to deliver an outlandish performance as Eddie Brock, captivating viewers.

Tie-in video hints at a nostalgic appeal, targeting Gen-X and Millennial comic enthusiasts.

Once again, the marketing for Venom: The Last Dance is all over the place, and it's becoming more and more apparent that someone has gone rogue. It might not be a bad thing, considering this film does have a decent built-in audience, and people seem at least a little excited about it. The second film was a lot better than the first, and leaning into the weird elements instead of taking itself too seriously was absolutely the right move. Star Tom Hardy's performance is still in another universe compared to everyone else, but it's funny to watch in a trainwreck kind of way. This tie-in video features the one and only Busta Rhymes, and now we're wondering if this film is trying to target the Gen-X adults and Millenials who read the original run of comics that introduced Venom and were around in the '90s when the character really popped off. Either way, it continues to be all over the place and funny to watch.

Venom: The Last Dance – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

