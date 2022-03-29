VHS 94 Hits VOD, Digital, And Blu-ray On April 19th

VHS 94, the fourth installment of the horror anthology series, will come to VOD, digital services, and Blu-ray on April 19th. Showcasing a plethora of new and important voices in horror, the film will come loaded to the gills with special features, including panels, behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentaries, deleted scenes, and so much more. The looks at the film's special effects should be quite the treat to look forward to. Below you will find more release details, the full list of filmmakers, the cover for the releases, and the list of the special features.

VHS 94 Release Details

"Written and directed by an ensemble filmmaking team including Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin), Chloe Okuno (Slut), Simon Barrett (The Guest), Timo Tjahjanto (Impetigore), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Steven Kostanski (PG: Psycho Goreman), and produced by Josh Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral), with David Bruckner (The Night House) and Radio Silence (SCREAM, Ready or Not) serving as executive producers, V/H/S/94 stars Anna Hopkins ("The Expanse"), Christian Lloyd ("American Gods"), Kyal Legend ("Backstage") and Budi Ross. In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launches a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy."

Behind-the-Scenes of V/H/S/94

San Diego Comic Con Panel Interview

Commentary with Filmmakers and Producers, Hosted by The Boo Crew

"The Empty Wake" Commentary with Simon Barrett

Deleted & Extended Scenes

V/H/S/94 Special FX with Patrick Magee

Special FX with Patrick Magee "The Empty Wake" Visual FX

Full-Length Veggie Masher Commercial

Behind-the-Scenes Images

HAIL RAATMA!

This was one of the best horror releases as of late, and the series as a whole has been very enjoyable. Hopefully, we are not waiting long for the next VHS film, but until then, this will help pass the time for sure.