Demon Slayer Continues September Hot Streak At Weekend Box Office

The latest theatrical release in the popular Demon Slayer franchise far exceeded all expectations on the way to a huge box office win.

Article Summary Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaks anime box office records with a massive $70 million September opening.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale debuts strong with $18.1 million, second highest for the series.

Stephen King's The Long Walk opens to $11 million, praised for strong word of mouth and staying power.

The top five also features The Conjuring: Last Rites and Toy Story's successful rerelease event.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle stunned the industry this weekend, absolutely blowing away all tracking and expectations to win the box office crown. Sleepy September, this is not, as the anime film opened to $70 million, which is far and away a record opening for an anime film at the domestic box office, the best ever open for Crunchyroll, and also the highest opening for Sony in 2025. Just imagine if they had held onto KPop Demon Hunters instead of turning it over to Netflix. This opening puts Demon Slayer at the sixth biggest September opening of all-time as well.

Demon Slayer, Downton Abbey, Long Walk All Strong Debuts

Demon Slayer was not the only new film to perform strongly. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will open with $18.1 million, a strong start and the second-best opening in the franchise. Also opening in theaters this weekend was The Long Walk, the latest Stephen King adaptation. That one opens to $11 million, which would have been higher had the competition not been strong. The word of mouth on that one is excellent, so it should have legs. In second place, last week's champ, The Conjuring: Last Rites, dipped a massive -76% but still pulled in $26.1 million. Rounding out the top five was the rerelease of Toy Story with $3.5 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 12:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle- $70 million The Conjuring: Last Rites- $26.1 million Downton Abby: The Grand Finale- $18.1 million The Long Walk- $11 million Toy Story- $3.5 million

Next week, two more wide releases will crack the top five, as football horror film HIM opens from Universal, and Colin Farrell/Margot Robbie sci-fi romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey both open wide. HIM will be number one, with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey around fourth place. That one will depend on word of mouth as the first showings get out, and I am not sure enough of the audience is aware that the film is coming out this week.

