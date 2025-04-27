Posted in: Movies | Tagged: elijah wood, film, sin city, sin city: a dame to kill for

Elijah Wood Talks About What It Was Like to Film Sin City

Sin City star Elijah Wood looks back at the physical demands and unique production process for the gritty, comic book film.

Article Summary Elijah Wood reveals the all-green screen approach used while filming Sin City’s striking visual style.

Wood reflects on performing wirework and harness stunts for his sinister role as Kevin in Sin City.

Sin City’s bold adaptation of Frank Miller’s noir comic won audiences and became a cult classic.

The film’s anthology stories and gritty, groundbreaking production still inspire fans nearly 20 years later.

Released in 2005, Sin City remains a cinematic outlier, a hyper-stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's noir graphic novels that dazzled audiences with its stark black-and-white visuals and splashes of color. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller, with Quentin Tarantino as a guest director, the film went on to gross a substantial $158 million worldwide, as well as earning critical acclaim for its bold aesthetic and unflinching violence.

Furthermore, its anthology structure, weaving tales of crime and vengeance in the corrupt Basin City, resonated with fans, securing a prominent cult following despite mixed reactions to its unrelenting grit. Even now, viewers still praise its comic-book fidelity and groundbreaking use of green screen, which gave it a surreal, almost painterly quality. Now, during a Vanity Fair interview, Sin City star Elijah Wood, who played the dangerous Kevin, offered a glimpse into the film's unique production.

Elijah Wood Looks Back at His Time in Sin City

Wood recalled the experience vividly, explaining, "The thing about Sin City is it was entirely shot on a soundstage. All against a green screen. I think there were only a few sets that were actually built. Everything else was laid in post-production. When I went to Austin to shoot, over the course of those two days, Mickey Rourke had already shot out his entire Marv character. It was done. So I was only working with his stunt double at that stage. Just prior to getting there, if I remember correctly, they were like, 'Have you ever done any wirework before?' And I hadn't, but I was super game. And so a lot of those like jump kicks, I was on the harness and wires. It was awesome!"

Wood's role as Kevin, a silent, cannibalistic killer, was a stark departure from his Lord of the Rings heroics, showcasing his range after becoming synonymous with his LOTR role. Though a 2014 sequel titled Sin City: A Dame to Kill For struggled to find that same audience or success, the first Sin City's legacy remains a daring, visually arresting noir, with Wood's reflections making us want to go back and appreciate the hands-on approach from its cast and crew. And, is anyone else still waiting for more Sin City, or is this one better off as-is?

