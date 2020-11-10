Apex: Bruce Willis in Sci-Fi Action Thriller, Prey Becomes Hunter

Bruce Willis will keep reminding his foes not to f*** with John McClane as he stars in the upcoming science-fiction action thriller Apex. The film follows an elite group of hunters who pay to hunt a man on a deserted island and get way more than they bargained for when that prey is played by the Die Hard star, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Ed John Drakes and written by Corey Large for RLJE Films, the film also stars Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers, Captain America: The First Avenger), Large, Trevor Gretzky, Nels Lannarson, Megan Peta Hill, Adam Huel Potter, Joe Monroe, and Alexa Fast. If there was ever a time for Willis to recycle the line, "Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs."

Apex Synopsis

Shot in Victoria, Canada, the sci-fi action-thriller tells the story of five elite hunters who pay to hunt down a man on a deserted island. But each of them begins to fall as their prey fights back with mind games, traps, and a determination to survive they have never witnessed before.

Apex marks the latest collaboration between Willis, Large's The Exchange, and 308 Enterprises. The latter two also produced Willis' sci-fi action film Cosmic Sin, which Large directed and wrote. Large is producing Willis' upcoming Reactor. Bondit Media Capital, in partnership with Arcana Studios, is handling the financing. Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Stephen Eads, and Johnny Messner serve as executive producers. Willis kept busy in 2020 having a Die Hard mini-reunion for the DieHard battery company in a commercial with De'voreaux White's Argyle and Clarence Gilyard Jr's Theo. He is also in Survive the Night for Lionsgate, Hard Kill for Vertical Entertainment, and Breach for Saban Films (also co-written and co-starring Large).