Wake Up Dead: Josh Brolin Loved The Experience, Praises The Script

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery star Josh Brolin has nothing but good things to say about his experience on set, calling both the script and director Rian Johnson "amazing."

Article Summary Josh Brolin praises his role, Rian Johnson, and the script for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man marks the final film in Johnson’s initial three-picture Netflix deal

Production wrapped in August 2024, with the film shrouded in mystery ahead of its release (as it should)

The film is set to debut on Netflix on December 12th, 2025, promising "Benoit Blanc’s most dangerous case yet"

It's becoming increasingly apparent why Rian Johnson can pull a large pool of talent for three Knives Out films in a row. While working on an interesting project is a massive contributing factor, every cast member has nothing but praise for the experience of being on set and the atmosphere he fosters. The third film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and the end of his initial three-movie deal with Netflix, will be released at the end of the year, and we still don't know that much about it. However, cast members are involved with other projects, so people are talking about it in very vague terms. Josh Brolin is one of those people. As he was doing press for Weapons, GamesRadar asked him what it was like to join the cast, and, as usual, nothing but praise for his co-stars, the script, and Johnson himself.

"I loved it. I mean, I love Rian Johnson. I loved the whole cast. We got very close," says Brolin. "I came in late, so I was going to be the odd man out, and I wasn't. They were very welcoming. I think it was a great role, an amazing script, and an amazing director."

The only summary we have for Wake Up Dead Man is: "Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet." The cast list underneath the date announcement says, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the newest Benoit Blanc whodunnit from writer and director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Wake Up Dead Man will stream on Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix eventually because of the deal Johnson signed, but we learned in May 2024 that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until June 2024. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and by mid-August 2024, Johnson confirmed that production on the new Knives Out film had wrapped.

During the initial announcement, Johnson said, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

