Wake Up Dead Man: Glenn Close Has Also Joined The Cast

Glenn Close has also joined the cast of Rian Johnson's next whodunnit film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film will start filming next month.

Article Summary Glenn Close joins the cast of Rian Johnson's 'Wake Up Dead Man'.

Film set to begin production next month with a stellar ensemble.

Director Rian Johnson shared the film's logo and insights on Twitter.

No release date yet for 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

A day hasn't even passed, and we have another casting announcement for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The third film from writer and director Rian Johnson is reportedly heading into production as early as next month. Now that we have a title, it's not surprising that we're getting a ton of casting announcements. It also isn't surprising that we're only a few names in, and the list is already impressive. Ever since the first film was a smash, it became apparent that Johnson could draw in top-tier talent for these films, and it appears he is doing it again for movie three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed by Johnson because he retweeted the announcement on his official X/Twitter, Glenn Close has joined the cast of Wake Up Dead Man.

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, and Kerry Washington, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Production is reportedly set to start this summer, but Wake Up Dead Man currently doesn't have a release date.

