Wake Up Dead Man: Kerry Washington Has Joined The Cast

Wake up, everyone, because more Wake Up Dead Man casting has been announced. Kerry Washington has joined the cast of the third Knives Out film.

As we predicted, yet another piece of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery casting has come down. The official title for the film was announced recently, and once word came down that they were about to enter production, the casting announcements started to filter down. So far, director and writer Rian Johnson has confirmed three of the casting announcements on his official Twitter/X account by retweeting articles announcing said casting and today; we have another one. Today, according to Deadline and confirmed via Johnson because he retweeted the announcement, the always-fantastic Kerry Washington has joined the cast of the third Benoit Blac whodunnit film.

Wake Up Dead Man Is Putting Together Another Fantastic Cast

We knew that a Knives Out film would be coming out on Netflix for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film, titled Wake Up Dead Nan: A Knives Out Mystery, would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until May. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." So far, new cast members include Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, and Andrew Scott, with Daniel Craig reprising his role. Production is reportedly set to start this summer, but Wake Up Dead Man currently doesn't have a release date.

