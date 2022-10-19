Walter Hamada Is Reportedly Stepping Down As President of DC Films

The ongoing drama at Warner Bros. Discovery continues, and more blood is in the water. No matter how you might feel about the latest crop of things to come out Warner Bros. when it comes to DC, there is no denying that the studio has had a consistency problem if we're being extremely generous. They aren't hitting home runs; half the time, it seems like the projects aren't working. It's been clear that things have needed to change at DC Films for a long time, but it was unclear where that change would come from. The last we heard about DC President of Films Walter Hamada was back in January of 2021 when he renewed his contract with DC Films until 2023. There were rumblings that Hamada was on his way out back in August during the absolute cluster that was the Batgirl cancelation, but today it is looking pretty official. According to Deadline, Hamada is on his way out, as multiple sources are saying they are finalizing his exit payout.

Walter Hamada's Exit Should Not Surprise Anyone

As previously stated, the writing has been on the wall since August, but this isn't exactly coming out of left field. Hamada only extended his contract to 2023, and his exit now really means that they aren't renewing him now that his current run at Present of DC Films is over. The new top brass at Warner Bros. Discovery have clearly wanted new people in top positions, so Hamada stepping away after how inconsistent things have been since he took over DC Films in January 2018 makes sense. If he was on a winning streak, I can promise you we wouldn't be having this conversation, but the big wins of movies like Joker or The Batman aren't enough to make up for the millions of dollars that DC Films has lost and the fact that not all projects have been winners. Hamada's time at DC Films will be remembered for controversy, a few interesting movies, and a president who couldn't get a handle on superheroes when superheroes are the most popular thing in the world right now.