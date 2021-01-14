WarnerMedia Releases a Statement Standing By Walter Hamada

To the surprise of no one, WarnerMedia has released a statement after Ray Fisher released his yesterday. To briefly catch everyone up back in July, Fisher leveled some accusations about bad things that happened on the set of Justice League during the reshoots. There was an investigation, there was some back and forth on both sides, and yesterday Fisher confirmed that he has been removed from the cast of The Flash and possibly from the DC universe entirely. In the statement he released on Twitter yesterday, Fisher said that DC President of Films Walter Hamada deliberately sabotaged the Justice League investigation to cover for people. That is quite the accusation, so it was really only a matter of time before WarnerMedia released a statement which they did (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation," said WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff in a statement. "Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation's process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter's recent deal extension announcement, I'm excited about where he's taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse."

As for now, we don't really know. Is Fisher going to be involved in the PR for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Then there are the fans online who are already talking about varying levels of a boycott, which is just odd considering these are likely the same fans that spent three years of their lives demanding a cut of a movie that already underperformed and went over budget, and needed $70 million to make a reality. Fisher is likely out of the DC Universe, and we'll have to see if the character of Cyborg ever comes back or if they're just going to move on without acknowledging it.