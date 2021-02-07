Watch Bob Odenkirk Kick Ass in a New Nobody TV Spot

Universal Pictures is also kicking up the marketing for their new action movie, Nobody. The movie was recently delayed to April, and the first trailer got a ton of praise from people who were comparing it to the John Wick movies. They ended up delaying the movie a little over a month, which was kind of a strange move. As far as the pandemic goes, things aren't going to be insanely better from late February to early April, but here we are. We got a new TV spot, and boy, does this movie still look awesome.

Universal also sent out a PR kit with nine images from Nobody, which could be new or old, but here they are.

Summary: Sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Alexey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller, stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd. It will be released on April 2nd.