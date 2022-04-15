The Northman Score Available To Order From Waxwork Records

The Northman releases next week, and the latest film from director Robert Eggers is quite good. Destined to become this generation's key fantasy epic, one of the biggest components of the film is the score from composer Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough. They went to great lengths to learn as much as possible about Viking music, and with their background in electronic music, they brought it in a way that is as dark and muddy as the film itself. Waxwork Records, in association with Sacred Bones, has an exclusive vinyl colorway available to order right now. You can get more details on the release down below.

The Northman Score Waxwork Records Release Details

"While arranging the score, the composers consulted musician and ethnographer Poul Høxbro for inspiration and insight into the history of Viking music. Having backgrounds in left-field electronic music, Robin and Sebastian felt liberated by the constraint of using a small selection of musical tools for this piece. "Electronic music has almost limitless potential when it comes to making sounds, and that's obviously an incredible thing, but you can also go down the wormhole and get lost in it sometimes. There's no risk of that happening when you only have a few primary instruments to draw upon." Robin remarked."

"They utilised traditional instruments such as the tagelharpa, langspil, kravik lyre, and säckpip to build the cinematic world of The Northman, but they also took creative freedoms in adding instruments like drums, which some academics believe wouldn't have played a big part in Viking musical culture, simply due to the lack of archaeological evidence of actual drums. "One of the pieces we wrote was intended to emulate the sound of a bullroarer; an ancient instrument used in sacred rituals or in battle to intimidate enemies. It makes a really disorienting roaring vibrato sound and low frequencies capable of traveling insane distances." Robin says when asked about one of the more unique aspects of the score. Everyone involved put so much effort into both their research and their creativity, and this richness is evident in every track. The album as a whole is a cinematic masterpiece of sound and ambiance, both gorgeous and disturbing, like the film it so beautifully accompanies."

