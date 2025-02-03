Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines Releases First Teaser Trailer & Poster

The first teaser trailer and poster for Final Destination: Bloodlines have been released this afternoon. The film opens in theaters on May 16.

Article Summary Check out the first teaser trailer for "Final Destination: Bloodlines," in theaters on May 16.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, this film returns to the origins of Death's twisted justice.

Young Stefanie's nightmares lead to a desperate quest to save her family from impending doom.

Hope for a sequel that captures the original's thrilling horror magic in this new chapter.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has a first teaser trailer and poster, released this afternoon. The newest film in the franchise, the sixth and latest since 2011, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. It will star Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Luan Gallagher, and Tony Todd in one of his final roles.

Final Destination Returns

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice—"Final Destination Bloodlines." Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. "Final Destination Bloodlines" stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The film is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick. "Final Destination Bloodlines" is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro. Here is the first poster for the film as well.

I loved the first Final Destination in 2000, as I was a huge fan of Devon Sawa. I have watched it many times, along with Idle Hands. However, the sequels never really did it for me; they never reached the heights of the first one, although it remains one of the best concepts in horror. Here's hoping they can capture some of that energy from the original and we get a sequel to rival the first film.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will open in theaters on May 16.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!