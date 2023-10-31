Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: constantine, constantine 2, dc, dc studios, warner bros discovery

"We Have Control" Of Constantine 2 Says Director Francis Lawrence

Constantine 2 director Francis Lawrence has assured people that "we have control" of the film, and he hopes "that we get to do Constantine 2 and make a real rated R version of it."

Article Summary "Constantine 2," helmed by Francis Lawrence, continues to hang in limbo at DC Studios.

Lawrence, alongside Keanu Reeves and Akiva Goldsman, are painstakingly carving out the movie's storyline.

Despite various hurdles, Lawrence is hopeful for a rated-R sequel.

Debuted in 2005, the cult classic "Constantine" rode the second wave of comic book cinematic popularity.

While there does appear to be a plan at DC Studios, what exactly is going on there still seems a bit up in the air and seems to get more and more confusing every single time a movie underperforms. Three DC films underperformed this year, and one was even pretty good and didn't deserve it; we have one more on the way to see if the studio can end this era on a high note. However, more films in the works aren't in the Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan, and one of those films that are hanging out in limbo a lot is Constantine 2. The film has seemed like an obvious sequel, and despite the deviation from the source material and lukewarm reception at the time, the film has gone on to be appreciated by fans for what it is. The movie is in the works, probably, and director Francis Lawrence recently told Gamestop the writer's strike has slowed things down, but also was a bit more wishy-washy about whether or not the film is actually going to happen.

"So Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writer's strike," Lawrence told me. "And we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control. Keanu and Akiva Goldsman, and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there's more meetings of those that have to happen–the script has to be written–but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it."

So it sounds like the film is still in purgatory, though it might be emerging from the other side soon. Then, Constantine 2 will get into the same back-and-forth conversation that Deadpool and all of its films went through about the rating, so that will be fun. However, Constantine really is a perfect Elseworlds character, but we don't blame DC for being a bit hesitant when it comes to greenlighting things based on fan demand alone.

Constantine 2 Has Been A Long Time Coming

Constantine was released seventeen years ago in 2005 and was part of the second wave of comic book movies becoming mainstream, which helped make the genre as dominant as it is today. While X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade were the 1-2-3 punch that kicked things off, it was things like Hellboy in 2004, Constantine and Batman Begins in 2005, and X-2 in 2003 that really cemented that foundation. Hellboy and Constantine, doing well, proved that there was an audience beyond superheroes, much in the same way Blade did in 1998. Constantine brought in $230 million worldwide on a budget of $70-$100 million, which is pretty damn solid, and it has garnered an extremely loyal cult following over the years. People have been begging for a sequel for years, and it has been rumored that one has been in the works for a long time. In September 2022, after over a month of pure chaos over at Warner Bros. Discovery, they finally announced that a sequel was in the works. They could use an easy win, and this should be an easy win.

