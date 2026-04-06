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Weapons Has Satisfied Steven Spielberg's Itch To Direct A Horror Movie

Disclosure Day director Steven Spielberg would like to make a horror movie someday, but great films that are already out, like Weapons, already "satisfy that itch."

Article Summary Steven Spielberg revealed that watching the horror film Weapons has satisfied his desire to make his own horror movie - for now.

Spielberg praised Weapons for being so effective it temporarily quelled his interest in directing in the genre.

Spielberg also applauded recent movies by Denis Villeneuve and Guillermo del Toro alongside his science fiction work.

Weapons is directed by Zach Cregger, earning acclaim from Spielberg as one of the year's standout horror releases.

Director Steve Spielberg might say he hasn't directed a horror movie yet, but tell that to an entire generation that had nightmares about raptors breaking into their bedrooms thanks to Jurassic Park. Spielberg's career is far-reaching, and he believes he has not yet tackled horror. However, as many horror fans would agree, the horror movies coming out right now are very good, and seeing those excellent films is just enough to keep Spielberg from entering the genre. In this case, it was Weapons that really helped Spielberg put the horror genre on hold for a little longer.

"I haven't directed a horror film yet, and I've always wanted to, and someday I may. But there have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch," Spielberg explained to Empire. "When I see a great horror film like Weapons, I don't have an itch I need to scratch. I see Weapons, and it doesn't make me want to make a horror film that's as scary or scarier than Weapons. It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie."

Again, nightmares about raptors. Anyway, Spielberg might be in Empire right now promoting his return to science fiction and aliens with Disclosure Day. He is also taking the time to talk about the films he loves right now and to shout out his colleagues who are doing excellent work. He also praised Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, dropped a little love toward the Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein film, and now it's Zach Cregger and Weapons getting some love from one of the best directors of his generation [or possibly ever]. One can only imagine how it must feel to hear that your horror movie was so good it literally dissuaded Steven Spielberg from doing a horror film. I think I'd put that on my epitaph.

Weapons: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing. The filmmaker's creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Larkin Seiple, production designer Tom Hammock, editor Joe Murphy and costume designer Trish Summerville. The music is by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLight Pictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on August 8, 2025, and internationally on August 6, 2025.

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