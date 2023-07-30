Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: barbie, haunted mansion, oppenheimer, Weekend Box Office

Barbie, Oppenheimer Lead A Second Straight Weekend Box Office

The Kenergy is real at the Box Office right now, as Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Haunted Mansion helped end July on a huge high note.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Haunted Mansion continued to propel the box office to record heights to end the month of July this weekend. Barbie, of course, led the way, scoring another $93 million and only dropping -43% from last week. That puts its total cume so far at a staggering $351 million, and mid-week, it will become the highest-grossing film of the summer. It has also blown past the $500 million mark worldwide and seems well on its way to crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office. There has not been a single day since it opened that the film has not grossed at least $20 million.

Barbie, Oppenheimer Save The Summer

Barbie's other half, Oppenheimer, is holding just as well and scoring amazing numbers as well. The Christopher Nolan film made $46 million in week two, also only down -44%, bringing its total gross to $174 million. Combined, the two films have helped send the box office to 2019 levels and led to the best final two weeks in July box office history. You feel bad for whatever had to open against it, and Disney sent Haunted Mansion out to face the one-two punch. It held its own, opening to $24 million, though that was a smidge below industry projections, right in line with the Eddie Murphy version from 2003. Fourth place is where Sound of Freedom ended up, grossing another $12.4 million and sending it over the $150 million mark. Rounding out the top five was the latest Mission Impossible, with $10.7 million. It has run out of steam fast. Just outside the top five at number six was A24's excellent horror film Talk To Me, with an even $10 million, a great start for that film.

The weekend box office top five for July 28:

Barbie- $93 million Oppenheimer- $46 million Haunted Mansion- $24 million Sound of Freedom- $12.4 million Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1- $10.7 million

Next week, August starts to wrap up the summer as The Meg 2: The Trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem open wide. Both should do well, though neither should take out Barbie. I think The Meg takes second place, and TMNT and Oppenheimer fight it out for third, though we could see all four gross over $20 million, which would be an amazing start to what is usually a cooler month at the box office.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!