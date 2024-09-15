Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil, Transformers One, Weekend Box Office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Easily Wins Weekend Box Office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice easily won the weekend box office for the second straight week, as Speak No Evil overperformed.

Article Summary Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tops weekend box office again, adding $51.6M and reaching $188M domestically.

Speak No Evil overperforms despite bad reviews, earning a strong $11.5M and a B+ CinemaScore.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues strong with $5.2M, while Matt Walsh's documentary Am I Racist? surprises with $4.7M.

Reagan in fifth place with $2.9M; Dave Bautista's The Killer's Game disappoints at $2.6M.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice easily came in at number one at the weekend box office for the second straight week. The sequel added $51.6 million to its total, now sitting at $188 million domestically. This was a perfect time to release this film, as it largely has the whole month to pad its numbers. It should stay in the top five for most of the fall, and $250 million is in the realm of possibility as the weeks tick off. Warner Bros. will take that for sure after the summer had at the box office.

Beetlejuice Vs. Transformers

Beetlejuice wasn't the only spooky season film to perform well at the box office this weekend, as Blumhouse's remake of the Danish film Speak No Evil overcame bad reviews to score above tracking with $11.5 million. The B+ CinemaScore could mean this one will have legs for a couple of weeks heading into October. Third place goes to Deadpool & Wolverine, adding $5.2 million to its massive total. Fourth place was a documentary, Matt Walsh's Am I Racist? with $4.7 million, which can only be seen as a huge win for SDG Releasing/Daily Wire. Rounding out the top five was Reagan, still hanging around with $2.9 million. Sadly, Lionsgate had another fumble on its resume, as Dave Bautista's action film The Killer's Game opened to a paltry $2.6 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 13th:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $51.6 million Speak No Evil- $11.5 million Deadpool & Wolverine- $5.2 million Am I Racist?- $4.7 million Reagan- $2.9 million

Next weekend, we should have a new number one as Paramount opens Transformers One, a new animated prequel, in a massive number of theaters. The early buzz is that it is actually really good, and it is getting comparisons to TMNT: Mutant Mayhem from last summer. That pulled in $28 million for its opening, and I see this going above that—I'll say $35 million.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!