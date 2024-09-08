Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil, Weekend Box Office

Beetlejuice Haunts The First Weekend Box Office Of The Fall

Beetlejuice was a monster at the Weekend Box Office, as expected. It delivered the second-biggest September opening ever.

Article Summary Beetlejuice sequel dominates, earning $110M, the second highest September opening ever.

Beetlejuice leads 2024 box office, behind only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Warner Bros. claims four of the top five all-time September openings with Beetlejuice.

Next week, Beetlejuice faces competition from Speak No Evil and The Killer's Game.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was huge, as many expected. The 36-year wait for the sequel led to big bucks for Warner Bros., as the film took in $110 million, above projections, and now the second biggest opening ever in September. Looks like the summer box office will continue for a couple of weeks into the fall. Beetlejuice played on a 2024 record 4,575 screens, leading to the third-best opening of 2024 behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. The best part for Warner Bros. is that it has a clear runway to pull in big numbers again next week.

Beetlejuice Responsible For 73% Of Box Office

Beetlejuice was exactly what this weekend needed at theaters, as the opening weekend of the NFL and school back all the way in the US led to pretty weak grosses during the week. Second place was Deadpool & Wolverine with $7.2 million. Third was biopic Reagan, which held well and climbed a spot with a $5.2 million weekend. Alien: Romulus inched ever closer to the $100 million mark with another $3.9 million, and rounding out the top five was It Ends With Us, adding $3.7 million. Warner Bros. was super smart in placing Beetlejuice at the beginning of September, and they learned from experience. The studio now owns four of the top five openings all-time this month.

The weekend box office top five for September 8th:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $110 million Deadpool & Wolverine- $7.2 million Reagan- $5.2 million Alien: Romulus- $3.9 million It Ends With Us- $3.7 million

Next week, Beetlejuice should win for the second weekend in a row. Second place should go to Blumhouse's latest attempt to reverse its dismal 2024 with its remake of Speak No Evil. Spooky season is here at the box office, and the James McAvoy starring film should scare up around $18 million up against The Ghost with the most. It could see some competition from the action film The Killer's Game, starring Dave Bautista as well, but I think that one opens soft, around $9 million for third place.

