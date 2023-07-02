Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: elemental, indiana jones, spider-man: across the spider-verse, Weekend Box Office

Indiana Jones Is Latest Film To Underperform At Weekend Box Office

Indiana Jones finished number one at the Weekend Box Office but well below where the tracking thought it might get to.

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny became the latest example of a familiar IP underperforming at the box office this summer. The franchise's fifth and "final" film debuted at number one but with only $60 million, almost a full $20 million under tracking. This is a disaster for Disney, as reports have the film's budget between $250-300 million before a considerable marketing push. For a beloved character like Indiana Jones to stumble out of the gate like this has got to set off alarms at Disney this week. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story opened to more money in 2018. With how crowded the next few weeks is, this one may have trouble legging out to $150 million.

Indiana Jones Leads A Lukewarm Welcome To July

Indy will be number one, and the rest of the box office was a bit sluggish as well. Second place goes to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with $11.5 million, bringing it within $25 million of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to become the summer's biggest film. Nipping at its heels in third place was Elemental with $11.3 million, as the holds continue to be excellent for the Pixar film, showing that word of mouth can still be a thing in this marketplace. Fourth place was No Hard Feelings with $7.5 million, a modest drop that shows people are enjoying a summer comedy for once, and rounding out the top five and showing that not all IP is being given the cold shoulder was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It added $7 million, and it should leg out to over $150 million domestically when all is said and done.

The weekend box office top five for June 30th:

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny- $60 million Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $11.5 million Elemental- $11.3 million No Hard Feelings- $7.5 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- $7 million

Next week, two movies that are looking to break out open wide. The biggest horror offering of the summer, Insidious: The Red Door, opens as our second big comedy, Joy Ride, looks to score bigger than No Hard Feelings. There is a world where Insidious takes number one from Indiana Jones, and I think we live in it. Who saw that coming three months ago?

