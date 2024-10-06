Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux, lionsgate, Weekend Box Office

Joker: Folie à Deux Completely Underwhelms In Its Opening Weekend

Joker: Folie à Deux will win the weekend box office, but nobody at Warner Bros. will be celebrating. At least they aren't Lionsgate right now.

Joker: Folie à Deux was the fall's big hope from WB, as they expected it to do big numbers and continue the momentum they had from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the box office. Well, they can claim the number one spot, but there is no way they are happy today. Joker opens with $40 million, less than half what the original opened with. Even those who read the tea leaves and saw the negative reviews and fan response from early screenings didn't think it would get THAT low. The CinemaScore for the film is a "D," which tanked the grosses as the weekend continued. All around, this is a poor result, and yet again, in 2024, audiences have rejected an unnecessary sequel.

Joker Disappoints, But Box Office Was Still Up Overall

While Joker let the box office down, overall, the weekend was up 25% from the same weekend last year. So, before anyone can say this Joker stuff is because nobody wants to go to theaters anymore, you are wrong. You don't need to look any further than second and third place this week. Second place saw The Wild Robot hold exceptionally well, adding $18.7 million in its second weekend, while WB got another excellent hold from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with another stronghold and another $10.3 million. Imagine if WB didn't have that movie this year, yikes. Fourth place was Transformers One with $5.3 million; rounding out the top five was Speak No Evil with $$2.8 million.

Outside the top five and Joker's disappointment, what the hell is happening over at Lionsgate? They had their sixth opening since August 1st go wide this weekend, White Bird: A Wonder Story, and like the other five, it bombed, only making $1.5 million. Lionsgate openings since August 1st:

Borderlands- $8.6 million

The Crow- $4.6 million

The Killer's Game- $2.6 million

Never Let Go- $4.5 million

Megalopolis- $4 million

White Bird- $1.5 million

Combined opening gross: $25.8 million, barely a quarter of the budget of Borderlands. That is an epically bad stretch of box office right there. Oof.

The weekend box office top five for October 4th:

Joker: Folie à Deux- $40 million The Wild Robot- $18.7 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $10.3 million Transformers One- $5.3 million Speak No Evil- $2.8 million

Next weekend, I didn't think this was possible, but Joker is probably not going to be number one. Three films open trying to knock it off its perch, as Jason Reitman's Saturday Night goes wide, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story goes wide, and the movie I think might win the weekend, Terrifier 3. The momentum Terrifier has heading into its opening is crazy, and with Joker getting such bad word of mouth, I think it will drop more than 50%, and Art The Clown will win the weekend with $18 million.

