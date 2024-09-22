Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Transformers One, Weekend Box Office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Shocks Weekend Box Office, Beats Transformers

Box office stunner: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has won a third weekend in a row, taking out Transformers One.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has shocked the box office, stealing the win from Transformers One and Paramount that most anticipated was coming. In the third weekend of release, the Michael Keaton legacy sequel scored $26 million, sending it over the $225 million mark domestically. The film has held up incredibly well throughout September, and if it continues to hold as well as it has, by the end of October, it should be pushing the $300 million mark—quite the result for Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice Sends Transformers To Second Place

Beetlejuice was expected to finish in second to Transformers One, the new animated film in the Paramount franchise. That one instead takes second with $25 million, a bit under projections. That is only $4 million more than Bumblebee opened to in 2018 and less than half what Rise of the Beasts opened to last year. The worst part is that this film is really good and is a ton of fun. Paramount only spent $75 million on the film's production, so this is far from a disaster, but much lower than they hoped for. Looks like the days of that franchise being a sure thing are for sure dead and buried.

Third place went to Speak No Evil, holding in there with $5.9 million. Fourth place went to the other newcomer this week, Halle Berry's Lionsgate thriller Never Let Go. This is yet another Lionsgate film to underperform this fall, and this one opened to only $4.5 million. Rounding out the top five was Deadpool & Wolverine with $3.9 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 20th:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $26 million Transformers One- $25 million Speak No Evil- $5.9 million Never Let Go- $4.5 million Deadpool & Wolverine- $3.9 million

Next weekend, two new entries try to take out Beetlejuice, though only one of them has a real shot. Lionsgate tries again to get some traction with Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, which has been panned by critics and called one of the worst movies ever made. They are not on the hook for any of the costs with that one, so at least that won't be their fault when it completely bombs. The film with a good shot at number one is the much-buzzed animated film The Wild Robot. This film looks incredible from the trailers, and the early word is that it is very good and has an outside shot of making awards noise outside of the animated categories this year. I think this is the one that puts Beetlejuice down, though it will be close again. I think it wins with $21 million.

