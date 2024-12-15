Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: moana 2, Weekend Box Office, wicked

Moana 2, Wicked Stay Hot, Kraven And LOTR Bomb At Box Office

Moana 2 and Wicked continue to do great business in theaters, while Kraven The Hunter and Lord of the Rings both bombed.

Article Summary Moana 2 dominates box office, nearing $717 million worldwide as it continues its billion-dollar quest.

Wicked holds strong with $22.5 million, leading domestic holiday family favorites.

Kraven The Hunter and LOTR flop, drawing $11 million and $4.6 million respectively.

Sonic 3 and Mufasa set to shake up box office, expected big openings next week.

Moana 2 and Wicked are still packing them into theaters as families continue to power the box office. Disney's huge sequel once again finished first, banking $26 million and creeping closer to the $350 million mark domestically. Overseas also continues to do big business, where it is doing every better than here in the US, where it is over the $375 million mark. Worldwide, it sits at $717 million as the march to $1 billion continues.

Moana 2 And Wicked Have Theater Owners Smiling

Moana 2 almost gave up the throne to Wicked, as the musical added another $22.5 million. The Universal hit has now crossed the $350 million mark in the US, though it is still struggling overseas. This is the second time this year a film has grossed twice as much domestically than internationally, the other being this past summer's Twisters. This holiday box office is being dominated by movies geared towards families, which has not really been the case in the last two years. Not only have Moana 2 and Wicked stayed strong, but even Red One has stayed pretty steady quietly, and it looks like it might just get to $100 million in the US. With Sonic 3 and Mufasa opening in the next few days, families will be putting smiles on theater owners' faces for weeks to come.

Kraven The Hunter and Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim didn't put smiles on anyone's faces this weekend. Those two films failed to catch on at all and finished third and fifth, with $11 million and $4.6 million, respectively. At least WB can say they only spent $30 million on LOTR. That is not the case for Kraven, as conflicting reports have this latest bomb ending their Spider-Man universe films that don't feature Spider-Man.

The weekend box office top five for December 13th:

Moana 2- $26 million Wicked- $22.5 million Kraven the Hunter- $11 million Gladiator II- $7.8 million LOTR: War of the Roirrim- $4.6 million

Next week, the last two big blockbusters of 2024 open. Paramount opens Sonic The Hedgehog 3, while Disney bets big on one of their most beloved properties with Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. Both will finish in the top two spots, knocking Moana 2 and Wicked down a peg. Mufasa will be huge, but Sonic should also take a big chunk out of its gross. I'll put Mufasa in the top spot with $68 million, with Sonic racing to $40 million, as the hot holiday box office streak continues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!