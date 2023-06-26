Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: elemental, No Hard Feelings, spider-man: across the spider-verse, The Flash, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Verse Reclaims Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse climbed back up to the top spot at the Weekend Box Office as The Flash continues to bomb.

Spider-Verse keeps impressing, as the sequel has reclaimed the top spot at the weekend box office. A little later than usual, as Disney took their sweet time confirming the estimates for Elemental, but it is official: Spidey rules again. The film took in $19.3 million, climbing back to the top spot in its fourth week in theaters. That brings its domestic gross to $317 million, hot on the heels of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the biggest film of the summer so far. It might still get to that top spot as long as it keeps having such spectacular holds. This weekend, it only dropped -29%. Also, I have ripped up my Summer Box Office Preview at this point. I learned my lessons, which we will talk about at the end of summer.

Spider-Verse Holds Off Elemental

Spider-Verse held off another animated film, Pixar's Elemental. That film scored $18 million for a really good second-week hold, only dropping -38%. That speaks to the good word of mouth that the film is getting, though it opened so low that it will not matter. It still has a shot at $100 million if it can keep holding that well, though. Third went to The Flash, a now certified bomb. It dropped -72% in its second weekend, adding $15.2 million. WB better hope that James Gunn knows what he is doing. Fourth place saw the opening of Jennifer Lawrence's comedy No Hard Feelings, at the top of pre-release tracking at $15.1 million as well. Those two may even switch places when all is said and done. Rounding out the top five was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at $11 million. Based on where people expected this one to land, it is doing pretty well, with a running gross of $122 million in three weeks.

The weekend box office top five for June 23rd:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $19.3 million Elemental- $18 million The Flash- $15.2 million No Hard Feelings- $15.1 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- $11 million

Next week, Indiana Jones returns for one last adventure, as Dial of Destiny hits theaters. Reviews have not been very kind, but that may not matter here. If I am Disney, the soft opening of The Flash worries me, as the play there was nostalgia for Michael Keaton, and it failed. Still, I think Indy has its fandom, and it will open at $77 million, taking the top spot away from Spider-Verse.

