Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: , , , ,

Spider-Verse Reclaims Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse climbed back up to the top spot at the Weekend Box Office as The Flash continues to bomb.

Published
by
|
Comments

Spider-Verse keeps impressing, as the sequel has reclaimed the top spot at the weekend box office. A little later than usual, as Disney took their sweet time confirming the estimates for Elemental, but it is official: Spidey rules again. The film took in $19.3 million, climbing back to the top spot in its fourth week in theaters. That brings its domestic gross to $317 million, hot on the heels of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the biggest film of the summer so far. It might still get to that top spot as long as it keeps having such spectacular holds. This weekend, it only dropped -29%. Also, I have ripped up my Summer Box Office Preview at this point. I learned my lessons, which we will talk about at the end of summer.

Live-Action Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, And Spider-Man 4 In The Works
Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and his daughter Mayday in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations' SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. Sony Pictures Animation © 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Spider-Verse Holds Off Elemental

Spider-Verse held off another animated film, Pixar's Elemental. That film scored $18 million for a really good second-week hold, only dropping -38%. That speaks to the good word of mouth that the film is getting, though it opened so low that it will not matter. It still has a shot at $100 million if it can keep holding that well, though. Third went to The Flash, a now certified bomb. It dropped -72% in its second weekend, adding $15.2 million. WB better hope that James Gunn knows what he is doing. Fourth place saw the opening of Jennifer Lawrence's comedy No Hard Feelings, at the top of pre-release tracking at $15.1 million as well. Those two may even switch places when all is said and done. Rounding out the top five was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at $11 million. Based on where people expected this one to land, it is doing pretty well, with a running gross of $122 million in three weeks.

The weekend box office top five for June 23rd:

  1. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $19.3 million
  2. Elemental- $18 million
  3. The Flash- $15.2 million
  4. No Hard Feelings- $15.1 million
  5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts- $11 million

Next week, Indiana Jones returns for one last adventure, as Dial of Destiny hits theaters. Reviews have not been very kind, but that may not matter here. If I am Disney, the soft opening of The Flash worries me, as the play there was nostalgia for Michael Keaton, and it failed. Still, I think Indy has its fandom, and it will open at $77 million, taking the top spot away from Spider-Verse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.