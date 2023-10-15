Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: saw x, taylor swift, The Eras Tour Film, The Exorcist: Believer, Weekend Box Office

Taylor Swift Has A Love Story With The Weekend Box Office

Taylor Swift did indeed win the Weekend Box Office with her Eras Tour Film, already the highest grossing concert film all-time domestically.

Taylor Swift took over the weekend box office this week with her Eras Tour Film. The weekend at this point is coming in between $95-97 million, as AMC waits until every cent is counted. They distributed the film with Swift, and if they call it above $96 million on Monday, it will become the highest opening for a movie in October ever, beating Joker, which opened to $96.2 million. As it is, her opening here, no matter what makes this film the highest-grossing concert film of all time domestically after only three days. Most importantly, theaters got a huge fall boost that they almost never see in this way at this time of year, and that is a great thing. On Monday, we will update and see if Taylor did indeed get the record.

Taylor Swift Shifts Everyone Else To The Side

Taylor Swift knocked the last couple of weeks' films down a peg, but not to the depths that most expected. The Exorcist: Believer, once slated to release the same day as The Eras Tour Film, pulled in $11 million, a little better than most expected drop of -58%. It has yet to cross the $50 million mark domestically. Third place went to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie with $7 million. Fourth was SAW X with $5.7 million, and rounding out the top five was The Creator with $4.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 13th:

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film- $95-97 million The Exorcist: Believer- $11 million Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie- $7 million SAW X- $5.7 million The Creator- $4.3 million

Next week, Martin Scorsese and Apple open his new drama Killers of the Flower Moon in theaters, and it should do very well. The problem with the film box office-wise is twofold, however. The run time of three hours and twenty-seven minutes will severely limit how many showings theaters can screen. On top of that, Taylor Swift is still in play and a force. She will win a second straight weekend, and I think Martin will settle for second but also pull in around $32 million.

