Insidious Takes Out Old Man Indy At The Weekend Box Office

The Weekend Box Office was won by horror yet again, as Insidious: The Red Door took out Indiana Jones this week.

Insidious: The Red Door followed through on its promise to be the hoor event of the summer by taking the top spot at the weekend box office. The fifth film in the franchise grossed $32.4 million, the second-highest debut in the series, and easily won the top spot. So far, it is the highest-grossing horror summer opening, and with a budget of only around $15 million, is already profitable, as it also opened to the biggest numbers overseas for a horror film since 2019, with another $34.1 million. It will be very frontloaded, as there was a significant drop from Friday to Saturday, but goes to show that Sony picked the right week to open in the summer.

Insidious Leads A Down Box Office

Insidious sent Indiana Jones packing to second place, with $26.5 million, a drop of -56%. Not a terrible drop, but with so much other competition coming the next two weeks, its attempt to make a profit might be cooked. Third place went to the religious film Sound of Freedom, with $16.6 million. Opening on July 4th, that one has been cleaning up so far, amassing $38 million in only 5 days. Fourth place went to Elemental, still hanging on with $9.6 million, and rounding out the top five is Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with $8 million, bringing its total to $357.6 million and making it the highest-grossing film of the summer domestically. All in all, the box office was down 46% from the same week last year, when Thor: Love and Thunder opened.

In sixth place, we have the latest attempt to bring back the summer comedy, Joy Ride, with $5.85 million, as further proof that comedy in theaters is on life support. This, The Machine, and The Blackening have all failed this summer, and even No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence really made much of a dent. I don't have an answer here, but I think studios are going to think long and hard about opening a comedy in the summer going forward.

The box office top five for July 7th:

Insidious: The Red Door- $32.4 million Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny- $26.5 million Sound of Freedom- $16.6 million Elemental- $9.6 million Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse- $8 million

Next week, a big one. Tom Cruise tries to replicate last summer's major box office with Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1. Slam dunk that it will be number one, but with how much? I think in this summer of underperforming franchises, this one will actually stay steady and get a slight bump, and end up at $81 million.

