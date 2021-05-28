Trailer For Horror Film Werewolves Within Is Here, Out June 25th

The trailer for the horror film Werewolves Within is here, and it looks like it could be a bit of fun. Or at least a throwback to the fun horror movies of the late '80s and early '90s. Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Catherine Curtain, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler, the film will debut at Tribeca Film Festival before hitting theaters and On-Demand on June 25th. Check out the trailer below.

Werewolves Within Synopsis

"After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson), and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community."

Director Josh Ruben had this to say about the film, which makes me even more excited for it: "I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I'd freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not), is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it's also about the monster in all of us."

I am an unabashed Cheyenne Jackson fan, so I was already in on this one, but it looks like it will be a ton of fun, and anytime I can get a good werewolf film with a good story and cast…yeah, I am for sure in. Werewolves Within opens in theaters and On Demand on June 25th.