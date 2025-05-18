Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: benicio del toro, film, Focus Features, The Phoenician Scheme, wes anderson

Wes Anderson on Casting Benicio Del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme

According to Benicio Del Toro, Wes Anderson convinced the actor to sign on to The Phoenician Scheme by sharing a few script pages at a time.

A rather fortuitous meeting at the Cannes Film Festival sparked a cinematic collaboration that has actor Benicio Del Toro set to star in filmmaker Wes Anderson's upcoming film, The Phoenician Scheme. As reported by The LA Times, Anderson decided to approach Del Toro after the premiere of The French Dispatch, presenting 20 pages of a script tailored for the acclaimed actor. Over time, Anderson sent more pages, gradually unveiling the full scope of Del Toro's role to help seal the deal. And obviously, given his role in the upcoming film, everything worked out the way it was meant to.

"Wes's writing had a lot of wisdom, and it served the character," Del Toro said of the initial encounter. "But I didn't know if it was going to be another film like The French Dispatch, where my character ends and then another story rolls up. Little by little, I understood that it was the whole thing." Anderson's decision was driven by Del Toro's singular charisma, with the celebrated director explaining, "I think he has a unique, magnetic, mesmerizing presence that I felt like I would like to build a movie around. He's tremendously talented and interesting and, beyond that, I just wanted to work with him again."

Everything We Know About The Phoenician Scheme

In the black-comedy film The Phoenician Scheme, Del Toro plays Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy businessman who names his daughter, a nun (Mia Threapleton), as his sole heir, only to face threats from scheming tycoons, terrorists, and assassins. The ensemble cast is a plethora of A-listers, including Tom Hanks as Leland, Scarlett Johansson as Cousin Hilda, Benedict Cumberbatch as Uncle Nubar, and Michael Cera as Bjørn Lund, alongside Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, and Jeffrey Wright.

Del Toro's track record with auteur-driven films like The French Dispatch and Inherent Vice, combined with his ability to hold his own among star-studded casts, makes him a perfect fit for Anderson's idiosyncratic vision. And as Anderson's signature style—marked by meticulous visuals and offbeat humor—meets this high-wattage cast, The Phoenician Scheme is looking like it has the components to become another defining moment for the actor and filmmaker.

The Phoenician Scheme hits theaters on May 30, 2025.

