The Phoenician Scheme: "You Used To Work For Me" Clip

Focus released a new clip from director Wes Anderson's next film, The Phoenician Scheme, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th.

While most people are focused on the big releases set to be released later this month, such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch, there is another film coming out at the end of the month/the beginning of June that is probably flying under your radar. The Phoenician Scheme is the next film from director Wes Anderson, and he's going back to some familiar territory this time around. During an interview with Empire recently, Anderson said, "It's from the same well," as The Royal Tenenbaums, so if that kind of dysfunctional family was your jam, this might be a movie you want to add to the list to check out.

We'll get some new early reactions since The Phoenician Scheme premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before being released in limited theaters on May 30th and everywhere on June 30th. A clip released today shows the kind of humor, writing, and delivery we can expect from an Anderson film. We love to see it.

The Phoenician Scheme: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Phoenician Scheme, directed and written by Wes Anderson, stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor. With: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis. The synopsis reads: "The story of a family and a family business." The Phoenician Scheme will be released in select theaters on May 30, 2025, and everywhere on June 6. 2025.

