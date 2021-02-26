West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Joins Shazam: Fury of the Gods

When it became apparent that comic book movies were not a flash in the pan that was going to go away anytime soon, the problem of how to keep this genre going started to become a talking point, characters like Superman and Batman have been around longer than most of the people watching or reading about them have been alive, but that doesn't matter in comic books. Those characters never age, so they can look the same for decades, and no one will question it. When it comes to live-action versions of these characters, the inevitable passage of time becomes a very real issue and even more so when your cast is mostly made up of children like Shazam! The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced Warner Bros. and DC to push a bunch of their movies back, but you can only push a movie like a sequel to Shazam! back so many times before your child actors age out of the franchise. The last we heard, they are looking to start shooting in May, and now we have a possible casting addition. According to The Wrap, Rachel Zegler, who was supposed to break out in West Side Story last year, is set to join Shazam: Fury of the Gods in an unknown role.

West Side Story was one of the movies that ended yo getting delayed after COVID-19 threw 2020 under the bus. Zegler got the role despite being completely unknown, and 2020 was supposed to be the year we got to meet the next superstar, but now we're set to see this latest adaptation in December of this year. The buzz has been very good, though, and it must have been for Warner Bros. and DC to come knocking on her door. As for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, we don't know anything else about the sequel but consider this movie right at the top of our list when it comes to DC movies. Shazam! is the best DC movie so far [do not @ me], so seeing where they go from here is going to be a ton of fun. It's just a shame we'll have to wait three more years before we finally get to see it. Maybe Warner Bros. will move it up after they finish shooting. Shazam: Fury of the Gods currently has a June 2, 2023 release date.