Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, film, greta gerwig, margot robbie

When Margot Robbie Knew She Was Meant For The Barbie Movie

Margot Robbie is revealing how she came to portray Barbie instead of just playing the role of a producer in the Warner Bros. adaptation.

After such an extensive marketing campaign surrounding Warner Bros. Barbie, it's hard to imagine a version of the film where we didn't have star Margot Robbie leading the pack.

But as we know, there were other adaptations in discussion prior to Robbie's involvement, which all since fizzled out. Now, during a new interview to promote its release, the massively popular actor revealed what led to her signing on to the film to portray Barbie, as opposed to just taking on a role as a producer for the flick.

Getting Margot Robbie Attached to Barbie

While talking to Collider, the Barbie star and producer was asked about the moment she knew she had to be involved, and the actor admitted, "I didn't want whoever our director was going to be – [Greta Gerwig] being the first choice, but if she had said no – I didn't want our director to feel pressured to put me in the role. So I was just really upfront about like, 'I won't be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that. I've got skin in the game as a producer; I don't have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.' And she was like, 'Shut up, I want to write this for you.'"

Robbie then elaborates, "And I was like, 'You might feel pressured to say that, but …' and we did that dance for a while. And then eventually, I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in, and she wrote [Ryan Gosling] in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go. Barbie: Margot, [and] Ken: Ryan Gosling."

The film's official premise reads: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood, editor Nick Houy, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt, music supervisor George Drakoulias, and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat."

Barbie is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!