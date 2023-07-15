Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, film, greta gerwig, margot robbie

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reveals Mother-Daughter Importance

Barbie director Greta Gerwig shares that her version of the film was always intended to put an emphasis on mother-daughter bonds.

We're just a little under a week away from the release of Barbie starring Margot Robbie, and as of now, the film is looking to make quite a name for itself at the box office. And even though the upcoming movie looks like it has its hands full due to adapting a popular property or even making it updated and accessible, it also aims to be a true mother-daughter story through and through. Here's what the film's director is saying about the film's familial ties ahead of its highly-anticipated release.

The Mother-Daughter Story Within Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film

When discussing generational significance within the film itself, director Greta Gerwig explains to Screen Rant, "Because Barbie was invented in 1959 and goes until now, there was a way that I wanted to sort of walk through the evolution of what the brand has been and deal with different moments of triumph and argument all along the way. I think, for me, it was like, 'How is this doll, this icon, existing in both and not either or?'

The director then explains to the publication, "Because often with superheroes, either you're a hero, or you're a villain, or you're bad, or you're good, and I'm like, 'Well, what if she's complicated like everybody else?' I think that it was embodying that generationally. And then, I guess the sort of generational part of it, too, was just inherent in the story because it was only ever going to be a mother-daughter story at its heart because Ruth Handler invented it for her daughter. So, that felt like it was baked in."

The film's official premise reads: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. Gerwig's creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto, six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood, editor Nick Houy, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt, music supervisor George Drakoulias, and Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat."

Barbie (and Oppenheimer) will officially arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.

