Why Harrison Ford Returned for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford is discussing his thoughts on the previous installment and why he's back for one last film.

Every franchise experiences its hiccups (some bigger than others), making it nearly impossible to deliver a faultless IP. And in the case of Indiana Jones, starring Harrison Ford, there may have arguably been at least a few misses along the way; however, according to Ford himself, a previous lackluster addition might actually be the reason the upcoming fifth film came to fruition.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Will Attempt to Revise the Previous Installment

While recently speaking to CNN's Chris Wallace ahead of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Ford discussed how the previous entry wasn't up to par with his hopes for what they initially set out to accomplish with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull back in 2008. The actor explains, "Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we've told, and we brought it to the right place." The actor continues, "I mean, the last one [Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull] ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for."

More recently, the longtime Indiana Jones actor confirmed this would also be his final act as the action-adventure hero. Ford addressed his rather final decision by explaining, "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film. I had been ambitious to do this film for ten years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that." The actor then concluded, "It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in. I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by [Steven Spielberg] and [George Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

What are your thoughts on the 2008 chapter of the Indiana Jones franchise?

