Harrison Ford Says the Last Indiana Jones Appearance Achieved His Goal Harrison Ford recently suggested that the final Indiana Jones film is going to close out the iconic franchise in an epic way.

The George Lucas brainchild known as the Indiana Jones franchise started back in 1981 with the film Raiders of the Lost Arc, earning a substantial $389 million at the box office on a comparatively small budget of just under $18 million. Naturally, the film's success turned into a long-term action-adventure franchise starring Harrison Ford at the forefront that would later go on to spawn four sequels with a total profit that's now close to surpassing the $2 billion benchmark.

So with the next installment being just a few months away, it's only a matter of time before another milestone is achieved – even if this is likely the final chapter of Ford's epic story.

Harrison Ford Reveals What to Expect From His Final Indiana Jones Journey

When speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), the beloved Indiana Jones actor addressed his final appearance as the cinematic hero. He teased what fans can expect from this rather "ambitious" climatic adventure. Ford tells the publication, "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film. I had been ambitious to do this film for ten years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that."

The actor then divulges, "It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in. I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by [Steven Spielberg] and [George Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, which means the last hurrah is right around the corner. Are you ready for the end of a cinematic era?